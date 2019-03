FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it had started a previously announced share buyback program worth up to 1.75 billion pounds ($2.32 billion) of ordinary shares.

The buyback would end no later than Dec. 31, 2019, the bank said in a statement.

“The sole purpose of the program is to reduce the ordinary share capital of the company,” Lloyds said.