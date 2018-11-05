Britain's Lloyds to axe 6,000 jobs: Sky News

FILE PHOTO - A man walks past a Lloyds Bank branch in central London, Britain February 25, 2016. Lloyds Banking Group rewarded investors with a surprise 2 billion pound payout on Thursday, underlying its intent to be the biggest dividend payer among Britain's banks and its recovery after a state bailout. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

(Reuters) - Britain's Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L) will cut around 6,000 jobs, Sky News reported here on Monday.

The jobs cuts would come from a broad range of areas across the bank, including its group transformation division, corporate banking, retail and community banking activities, Sky News said, citing sources.

However, the bank will announce on Tuesday that it will also create about 8,000 new jobs, meaning a net creation figure of 2,000 jobs, the report said.