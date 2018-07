(Reuters) - Lloyds Bank (LLOY.L) is experiencing difficulties with its Faster Payments service, the lender said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A man enters a Lloyds Bank branch in central London, Britain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett/File Photo

“We are currently experiencing difficulties with Faster Payments and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. We are working to fix this and will update you as soon as we can,” Lloyds Bank said in a Twitter post.

Its subsidiary Halifax Bank issued the same statement on Twitter.