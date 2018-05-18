FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 18, 2018 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Lloyds sells Irish mortgage book to Barclays for 4 billion pounds

Simon Jessop

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) said on Friday it had sold its Irish residential mortgage portfolio to Barclays (BARC.L) for around 4 billion pounds ($5.4 billion) in cash, as part of a plan to focus on its core UK market.

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a branch of Lloyds Bank on Oxford Street in London, Britain July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

The deal covers gross assets of around 4.3 billion pounds, of which 300 million pounds are impaired, Lloyds said in a statement, and in the year to end-December they generated a pretax loss of around 40 million pounds.

    Lloyds said the deal would generate a pretax loss of around 110 million pounds, which would be recognized in its first-half results, but that it would also result in a better-than-expected increase in common equity tier 1 of around 25 basis points.

    Following the deal, which is due to complete in the second half of 2018, Lloyds said it would have only a minimal exposure to Ireland, and the total outstanding run-off portfolio would be around 4 billion pounds.

    Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Silvia Aloisi and Susan Fenton

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
