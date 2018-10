LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group-owned (LLOY.L) Scottish Widows said on Friday it had awarded a 30 billion pounds ($39.74 billion)investment contract to Blackrock (BLK.N), the world’s biggest asset manager.

A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The group said it is near to finalizing management arrangements for a further 80 billion pounds in assets and would update the market in due course.