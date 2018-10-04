Britain's CMA toughens action against Lloyds Bank over PPI

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has demanded Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) toughen its procedures around mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) after it accused the bank of breaching its current arrangements.

FILE PHOTO: A man enters a Lloyds Bank branch in central London, Britain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Lloyds, which has already paid out 18 billion pounds ($23.37 billion) in compensation as a result of the scandal, will need to provide more detailed information on its compliance with the CMA’s directions and take measures to ensure its systems and monitoring are robust.