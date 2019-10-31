October 31, 2019 / 7:13 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Lloyds profits miss expectations after fresh $2.3 billion mis-selling hit

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of 50 million pounds for the three months to end-September, below forecasts of 163 million pounds, according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.

Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below