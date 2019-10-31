Lloyds profits miss expectations after fresh $2.3 billion mis-selling hit

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) posted weaker-than-expected third quarter pre-tax profits on Thursday, after making a further 1.8 billion pound ($2.33 billion) provision for mis-sold loan insurance payouts.

The bank posted pre-tax profits of 50 million pounds for the three months to end-September, below forecasts of 163 million pounds, according to a company-provided average of analyst forecasts.