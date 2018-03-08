FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
March 8, 2018 / 7:17 AM / in 11 hours

Lloyds Banking Group launches 1 billion pounds share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) on Thursday launched a planned 1 billion pounds ($1.39 billion) share buyback program, after selecting investment bank UBS UBSG.S. to execute the repurchases on its behalf.

FILE PHOTO - A sign is seen outside a branch of Lloyds Bank in central London February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

    The program, designed to reduce the ordinary share capital of the British lender, will end no later than Feb. 4, 2019.

    The repurchasing plan, which was earlier announced on Feb. 21, follows a return to full private ownership in 2017 after several years as a state-supported bank.

    Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Simon Jessop

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.