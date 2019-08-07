LME fines ED&F Man 180,000 pounds for lack of risk management

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) has fined brokerage ED&F Man Capital Markets Ltd (EMV) 180,000 pounds ($218,610) for a lack of risk management systems to detect suspicious trading activity, the exchange said on Wednesday.

“The investigation commenced following the identification by the LME of suspicious order book trading activity that had been routed to the LME by a client of EMV through direct electronic access,” the LME said in a statement.

The exchange, the world’s oldest and largest market for industrial metals, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. (0388.HK).