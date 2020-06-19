London Metal Exchange fines warehouse firm ISTIM for violating warrant rules

FILE PHOTO: The offices where the London Metal Exchange is headquartered are seen in the City of London, Britain, January 18, 2018 REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had fined warehouse operator ISTIM 30,000 pounds ($37,000) for violating aluminium warrant rules.

“Between 12 September 2019 and 9 December 2019, ISTIM erroneously instructed its London Agent to issue primary aluminium warrants containing incorrect brand names and/or shapes on five separate occasions,” the LME said in a notice to members.

It said ISTIM had also stored metal for 1,107 warrants in a warehouse that was not the one listed on the LME’s system.

It said both issues appeared to be the result of human error.