London Metal Exchange fines warehouse firm ISTIM for violating warrant rules

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Friday it had fined warehouse operator ISTIM 30,000 pounds ($37,000) for violating aluminium warrant rules.
“Between 12 September 2019 and 9 December 2019, ISTIM erroneously instructed its London Agent to issue primary aluminium warrants containing incorrect brand names and/or shapes on five separate occasions,” the LME said in a notice to members.
It said ISTIM had also stored metal for 1,107 warrants in a warehouse that was not the one listed on the LME’s system.
It said both issues appeared to be the result of human error.
