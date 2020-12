FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange, in London, Britain September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange (LME) said on Monday it planned to launch six cash-settled futures contracts on June 14, 2021.

It said in a notice to market participants that these contracts were for European aluminium premiums, U.S. aluminium scrap, lithium hydroxide, European hot rolled steel, steel scrap in India and steel scrap in Taiwan.