FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 30, 2018 / 3:23 PM / in an hour

H&M Metal Warehousing agrees $100,000 settlement with London Metal Exchange: LME

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Warehouse operator H&M Metal Warehousing has agreed to pay $100,000 to settle disciplinary proceedings with the London Metal Exchange relating to alleged breaches of its warehousing policy, the LME said in a statement on Wednesday.

H&M has admitted no breaches of policy as part of the settlement, the statement said.

The LME alleged that between March and June last year, warehouses operated by H&M in Taiwan failed to deliver out copper cathodes in line with their obligations.

Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.