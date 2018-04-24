Exxon Mobil offers Papua New Guinea LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia: traders

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - U.S. energy major Exxon Mobil has offered a liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo from its recently restarted Papua New Guinea plant for delivery into the Japan, Korea, Taiwan (JKT) region in May, two traders with knowledge of the matter said.
Exxon Mobil has offered the cargo on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, they said on Tuesday, asking not to be identified.
Bids are due on April 25 and are valid until April 27. The cargo will be delivered on the Kumul LNG tanker, one of the traders said.
The PNG LNG plant was recently restarted after a major earthquake triggered a shutdown in February.
Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue