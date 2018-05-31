Malaysia's Petronas to take 25 percent stake in LNG Canada

(Reuters) - Malaysia’s Petronas said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the LNG Canada project.

Petronas will buy the equity stake in the project in British Columbia, Canada through its North Montney LNG LP unit, it said in a statement.

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Royal Dutch Shell Plc, PetroChina Co Ltd, Mitsubishi Corp and Korea Gas Corp. Upon completion, Shell will be the biggest shareholder with a 40 percent stake in LNG Canada.