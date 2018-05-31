Golar LNG says Fortuna project may need new partners

LONDON (Reuters) - Golar LNG said on Thursday financing for the flagship Fortuna liquefied natural gas project in Equatorial Guinea was “increasingly unlikely in the short-term” and may need additional equity partners after Schlumberger left the venture.

Chief Executive Iain Ross said financing may take more time to find for the project which is headed by Ophir Energy and for which Golar planned to provide a floating LNG terminal.

“We still continue to believe in the project,” Ross told investors at a conference call following the company’s first quarter results.