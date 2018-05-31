FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 2:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Golar LNG says Fortuna project may need new partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Golar LNG said on Thursday financing for the flagship Fortuna liquefied natural gas project in Equatorial Guinea was “increasingly unlikely in the short-term” and may need additional equity partners after Schlumberger left the venture.

Chief Executive Iain Ross said financing may take more time to find for the project which is headed by Ophir Energy and for which Golar planned to provide a floating LNG terminal.

“We still continue to believe in the project,” Ross told investors at a conference call following the company’s first quarter results.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Adrian Croft

