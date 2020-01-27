NLNG signs 10-year LNG supply deal with Eni

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) has signed a deal with Italian energy major Eni for the supply of 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per year, the African producer said in a statement on Monday.

The volumes will be supplied on both a free-on-board (FOB) and delivered ex-ship basis for 10 years from Trains 1, 2 and 3 of a six-train NLNG production facility on Bonny Island.

The deal follows a similar deal with France’s Total announced last week and a 0.5 million tonnes per year deal with commodity trader Vitol signed in December.