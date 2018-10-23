U.S. LNG cargo to arrive in China in November despite tariffs: ship data

LONDON (Reuters) - A cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. terminal of Sabine Pass operated by Cheniere Energy is due to arrive in China on Nov. 11, Refinitiv Eikon shipping data showed on Tuesday.

This is the first cargo of U.S. LNG scheduled to arrive in China, according to the data, after the country imposed a 10 percent tariff on U.S. LNG as of Sept. 24, as part of a wider trade war with the United States.

The cargo is being shipped aboard the Ribera Duero Knutsen tanker, which is on charter to Spain’s Naturgy.