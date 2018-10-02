Loblaw recalls some chicken products on fear of salmonella outbreak - CFIA

(Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Tuesday that grocery and drugstore chain Loblaw Cos Ltd was recalling certain $10 chicken fries due to Salmonella concerns.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Loblaw supermarket in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

The recall was issued amid an investigation of Salmonella outbreaks, CFIA said.

Federal health regulator Health Canada said it was collaborating with other agencies to investigate the outbreaks.

Canadian federal, state, and local food safety agencies have investigated 13 national outbreaks of Salmonella linked to raw chicken, including frozen raw breaded chicken products, and identified 433 confirmed cases since May last year, CFIA said.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea and severe abdominal cramps and is especially dangerous for young children, frail or elderly people, and people with weakened immune systems.

It causes an estimated 87,500 illnesses in Canada annually, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.