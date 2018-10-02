Loblaw recalls some chicken products on fear of salmonella outbreak - CFIA

(Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Tuesday grocery and drugstore chain Loblaw Cos Ltd is recalling certain $10 chicken fries in the wake of a potential Salmonella contamination.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Loblaw supermarket in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

The recall was a result of findings during an investigation of a food-borne illness outbreak, CFIA said.

Separately, Health Canada, the country’s federal health regulator, said it was collaborating with several other agencies to investigate the outbreaks.