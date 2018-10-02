FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 2, 2018 / 10:59 PM / in 24 minutes

Loblaw recalls some chicken products on fear of salmonella outbreak - CFIA

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said on Tuesday grocery and drugstore chain Loblaw Cos Ltd is recalling certain $10 chicken fries in the wake of a potential Salmonella contamination.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Loblaw supermarket in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

The recall was a result of findings during an investigation of a food-borne illness outbreak, CFIA said.

Separately, Health Canada, the country’s federal health regulator, said it was collaborating with several other agencies to investigate the outbreaks.

Reporting by Debroop Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

