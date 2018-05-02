Canadian grocery chain Loblaw's profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Canada’s Loblaw Cos Ltd (L.TO) beat profit estimates on Wednesday, helped by a rise in same-store sales in its food and drug retail businesses.

Loblaw has been revamping and expanding its online and delivery services to carve out more market share in the highly competitive retail sector.

The company, which sells everything from grocery to wireless mobile connections, said its food retail same-store sales grew 1.9 percent in the first quarter, compared with a fall of 1.2 percent a year earlier.

Same-store sales in its drug retail business rose 3.7 percent.

Net profit attributable to shareholders jumped nearly 62 percent to C$380 million ($296 million), or 98 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 24.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 94 Canadian cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 91 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to C$10.37 billion from C$10.40 billion.