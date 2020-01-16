Brazil's Locaweb, shareholders aim to raise up to $240 million in IPO: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian web services firm Locaweb and its shareholders intend to raise up to 1 billion reais ($240 million) in an initial public offering, based on the upper end of a price range given in a securities filing on Thursday.

The company set its price range for the issue at between 14.25 reais and 17.25 reais per share.

Locaweb plans to sell 33.3 million new shares and use the proceeds to acquire companies and reduce debt. Its shareholders, including private equity firm Silver Lake and founder family Gora, will sell an additional 26.6 million shares.

It may still sell more shares in overallotments. If successful, Locaweb will have a diverse share ownership after the IPO, without a defined controlling shareholder.

Locaweb, which has 305,500 clients, posted revenues of 315 million reais and net income of 11 million reais in the first nine months of 2019.

The investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and XP Inc will manage the IPO.