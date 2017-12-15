Lockheed to partner with Aerion to develop supersonic business jet

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the maker of F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, is partnering with plane maker Aerion Corp to develop the world’s first supersonic business jet.

Over the next year, the companies would draw up a plan for all phases of the program such as engineering, certification and production to develop Aerion AS2, the companies said on Friday.

Reno, Nevada-based Aerion said it expects the supersonic business jet to be operational by 2025.

In May, General Electric Co’s (GE.N) GE Aviation had partnered with Aerion to develop a supersonic engine for the AS2.

U.S. space agency NASA last year had awarded a contract to a unit of Lockheed to design a low-boom flight demonstration aircraft as part of its Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.