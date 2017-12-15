FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Business News
December 15, 2017 / 6:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

Lockheed to partner with Aerion to develop supersonic business jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the maker of F-35 and F-22 fighter jets, is partnering with plane maker Aerion Corp to develop the world’s first supersonic business jet.

Over the next year, the companies would draw up a plan for all phases of the program such as engineering, certification and production to develop Aerion AS2, the companies said on Friday.

    Reno, Nevada-based Aerion said it expects the supersonic business jet to be operational by 2025.

    In May, General Electric Co’s (GE.N) GE Aviation had partnered with Aerion to develop a supersonic engine for the AS2.

    U.S. space agency NASA last year had awarded a contract to a unit of Lockheed to design a low-boom flight demonstration aircraft as part of its Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

    Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.