FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 14, 2018 / 5:04 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Israel clears its F-35s for action after U.S. orders fuelling tests

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has cleared its F-35 stealth fighters to resume full duties, a military statement said on Sunday, after they underwent precautionary tests following the crash of a different model of the plane in the United States.

The Sept. 28 crash in South Carolina prompted the Pentagon to say on Thursday that all U.S. and international F-35s made by Lockheed Martin Co had been grounded so their fuel tubes could be inspected.

In its statement, the Israeli military said its fleet had remained on operational standby during the testing.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.