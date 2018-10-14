Israel clears its F-35s for action after U.S. orders fuelling tests

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel has cleared its F-35 stealth fighters to resume full duties, a military statement said on Sunday, after they underwent precautionary tests following the crash of a different model of the plane in the United States.

The Sept. 28 crash in South Carolina prompted the Pentagon to say on Thursday that all U.S. and international F-35s made by Lockheed Martin Co had been grounded so their fuel tubes could be inspected.

In its statement, the Israeli military said its fleet had remained on operational standby during the testing.