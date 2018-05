JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel is the first country to have used the U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighter in combat, the Israeli air force chief said on Tuesday in remarks carried by the military’s official Twitter account.

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jets fly over the Mediterranean Sea during an aerial show as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 70th anniversary of the creation of the state, in Tel Aviv, Israel April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Israeli media further quoted Major-General Amikam Norkin as saying: “We are flying the F-35 all of the Middle East and have already attacked twice on two different fronts”.