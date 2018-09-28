Lockheed agrees to cut price for new F-35 fighter jets: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon and Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) announced a $11.5 billion deal for 141 F-35 fighter jets, the biggest batch yet, lowering the price for the most common version of the stealthy jet by 5.4 percent to $89.2 million each, the Pentagon said on Friday.

A F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 launches from the deck aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex as part of the F-35B's first combat strike, against a Taliban target in Afghanistan, September 27, 2018. Matthew Freeman/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

A preliminary deal was struck in July clearing the way for a larger multi-year purchase that aims to bring the cost per jet down to $80 million by 2020. The final terms of that deal were announced on Friday.

A F-35B Lightning II aircraft from the Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 goes through pre-flight checks before launch aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Essex as part of the F-35B's first combat strike, against a Taliban target in Afghanistan, September 27, 2018. Matthew Freeman/U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS

Bringing down the cost of the world’s most expensive defense program is crucial to securing more orders in the United States and abroad.

President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials have criticized the F-35 program for delays and cost overruns, but the price per jet has steadily declined in recent years as production increased.

The agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense removes a crucial road block from the ongoing negotiations for a multi-year deal for the fighters that is expected to consist of three tranches over fiscal years 2018-2020.