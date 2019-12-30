Lockheed Martin hits 2019 F-35 delivery target of 131 jets

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Monday it has reached its 2019 target to deliver 131 F-35 fighter jets to the United States and its allies, as the defense contractor built 47% more jets this year.

The world’s largest defense contractor said that in 2020 it aims to deliver 141 F-35s.

The cost of the most common variation of the jet, the F-35A, is now $77.9 million, meeting the defense contractor’s $80 million goal a year earlier than planned, Lockheed said in a statement.

The F-35 program, which currently makes up about 25% of Lockheed’s annual revenue, has long aimed at expanding the fleet to more than 3,000 jets and bringing the unit price of the F-35A below $80 million through efficiencies gained by bulk orders.

Earlier this year, Pentagon announced pricing details for its agreement with Lockheed that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7%, which may encourage other nations to buy the warplane.

In 2019, international deliveries jumped 43% to 30 jets for international partner nations.

More U.S. allies have been eyeing a purchase of the stealthy jet including Finland, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates.

The F-35 comes in three configurations: the A-model for the U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies, a F-35 B-model which can handle short takeoffs and vertical landings and carrier-variant F-35C jets for the U.S. Navy.