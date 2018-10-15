FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
U.S.
October 15, 2018 / 2:36 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Most F-35 jets resume flights after engine inspections: Pentagon

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 80 percent of Lockheed Martin Co-made F-35 fighter jets in the United States and around the world have cleared engine inspections and are now approved for flights, the Pentagon said on Monday.

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Last week, all U.S. and international F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin were grounded so that fuel tubes could be examined.

The Pentagon said it is working closely with United Technologies Corp’s Pratt & Whitney, the maker of the F-35’s engine, to rapidly procure more parts to minimize the time it will take for remaining repairs.

The issue is not expected to impact F-35 deliveries and the program remains on track to meet its target of 91 aircraft for the year, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.