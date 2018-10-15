Most F-35 jets resume flights after engine inspections: Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than 80 percent of Lockheed Martin Co-made F-35 fighter jets in the United States and around the world have cleared engine inspections and are now approved for flights, the Pentagon said on Monday.

A Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft is seen at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Last week, all U.S. and international F-35 fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin were grounded so that fuel tubes could be examined.

The Pentagon said it is working closely with United Technologies Corp’s Pratt & Whitney, the maker of the F-35’s engine, to rapidly procure more parts to minimize the time it will take for remaining repairs.

The issue is not expected to impact F-35 deliveries and the program remains on track to meet its target of 91 aircraft for the year, the Pentagon said.