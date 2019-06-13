Business News
June 13, 2019 / 7:03 AM / in 15 minutes

Lockheed Martin says cost cut plan for F-35 jets ahead of schedule

1 Min Read

The logo of Lockheed Martin is seen at Euronaval, the world naval defence exhibition in Le Bourget near Paris, France, October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin said on Thursday it was on track to cut the cost of its F-35 fighter jet A variant to $80 million per jet a year ahead of its original target of 2020.

“We have beaten the goal by a full year,” Lockheed Martin campaign manager Mark Pranke told a news conference in Helsinki, where the company is seeking a deal worth an estimated 7-10 billion euros ($7.9-11.3 billion) to replace Finland’s ageing 64 Hornet fighter jets.

Reporting by Anne Kauranen. Editing by Jane Merriman

