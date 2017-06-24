U.S. Marine Corps to resume F-35 operations a day after suspension at Arizona base

(Reuters) - The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.

The jets are from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 based at Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing had decided on Thursday to suspend flight operations after because of "anomalies" in the autonomic logistics information system (ALIS) software upgrade.

The software issues have been mitigated, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement.

The Joint Program Office (JPO) said that JPO and Lockheed Martin Corp have made the software fix, without giving details of what measures were taken.

A 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing spokesman had told CNN on Thursday that the suspension of the fighter jets was not related to performance or safety of the aircraft. U.S. Senator John McCain had said the suspension was concerning. (cnn.it/2rWNOHh)

U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials have criticized the F-35, the Pentagon's most expensive program, for its many delays and cost overruns.

Earlier in June, a quarter of the operating F-35 fleet was grounded because of irregularities in the pilots' oxygen supplies.