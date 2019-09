FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp(LMT.N) has been awarded a NASA contract worth up to $4.6 billion to build Orion astronaut capsules, NASA said on Monday.

The work will support the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s program to build a sustainable presence on the moon.