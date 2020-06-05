New Zealand says to buy five new Super Hercules aircraft

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand said on Friday that it will purchase five C-130J-30 Super Hercules transport aircraft from Lockheed Martin to replace its existing fleet.

“Along with the new fleet, the $1.521 billion project will deliver a full mission flight simulator and other supporting infrastructure,” Defence Minister Ron Mark said in a statement.

The first of the new Hercules will be delivered in 2024, with the full fleet operating from 2025, he said.

New Zealand will also start work in 2021 on upgrading its air mobility capability, when options will be considered for replacing the two Boeing 757 aircraft operated by the Royal New Zealand Air Force.