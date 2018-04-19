FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 8:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

State Department clears possible $1.2 billion sale of helicopters to Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.2 billion sale of eight MH-60R helicopters and related equipment and services to Mexico, a Pentagon agency said on Thursday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it delivered the approval to Congress on Wednesday for the potential sale, which also includes 20 T-700 GE 401 C engines, radar, missiles, torpedoes, machine guns, radios, communications, logistics and support. Lockheed Martin Corp is the main contractor.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

