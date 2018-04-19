State Department clears possible $1.2 billion sale of helicopters to Mexico

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.2 billion sale of eight MH-60R helicopters and related equipment and services to Mexico, a Pentagon agency said on Thursday.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said it delivered the approval to Congress on Wednesday for the potential sale, which also includes 20 T-700 GE 401 C engines, radar, missiles, torpedoes, machine guns, radios, communications, logistics and support. Lockheed Martin Corp is the main contractor.