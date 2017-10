WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Space Systems Co, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp, has been awarded a $419 million modification to a contract for Trident II (D5) missiles, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement on Friday.

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon