Lockheed Martin wins $560 million U.S. defense contract: Pentagon
1 Min Read
FILE PHOTO - Trade visitors are seen walking over a road crossing covered with Lockheed Martin branding at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp has been awarded a $560 million U.S. defense contract for Trident II missile production and system support, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham