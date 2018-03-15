FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 9:21 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Lockheed Martin wins nearly $4 billion of U.S. defense contracts: Pentagon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp is being awarded two U.S. defense contracts worth a total of nearly $4 billion, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday.

One contract, worth $3.5 billion, is for Army training aids, devices, simulators and simulations, maintenance, sustainment, operations and support of instrumentation systems and live-fire ranges, the statement said.

The second contract, worth $481 million, provides for the procurement of initial air vehicle spares in support of the F-35 Lightning II aircraft, it said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

