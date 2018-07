WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) is being awarded a $451 million contract modification to a previously awarded contract for material and detail design in support of the construction of four Multi Mission Surface Combatant ships, the Pentagon said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO - Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

The contract involves foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon said.