Poland says close to missile launchers deal with Lockheed Martin
#World News
July 5, 2017 / 9:47 AM / a month ago

Poland says close to missile launchers deal with Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin's logo is seen during Japan Aerospace 2016 air show in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016.Kim Kyung-Hoon

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will probably sign a supply deal with Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) very soon for its long-planned HOMAR mobile artillery missile launcher project, defense minister Antoni Macierewicz said on Wednesday, ahead of a visit to Warsaw by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump is due to arrive on Wednesday evening with a round of meetings followed by a public speech scheduled for Thursday, when the White House has said he will demonstrate his commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"The contract will probably be signed with Lockheed Martin. This is the most modern weapon that gives you the ability to fire missiles for over 300 kilometers," Macierewicz told public TV, without providing details.

NATO member Poland had sped up efforts to strengthen and modernize its military forces following Russia's renewed military and political assertiveness in the region, even before Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Greg Mahlich

