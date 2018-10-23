FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
October 23, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Lockheed Martin profit rises 17 percent in third quarter

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the Pentagon’s No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, driven by more production of F-35 fighter jets.

A RAF Lockheed Martin F-35B fighter jet taxis along a runway after landing at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Net income rose to $1.47 billion, or $5.14 per share, in the third quarter, from $963 million, or $3.32 per share, a year earlier.

The Lockheed Martin name is seen on a missile casing at the Farnborough Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Net sales rose 16 percent to $14.31 billion.

Lockheed Martin Chief Executive Officer Marillyn Hewson said the company had “another quarter of strong growth leading us to improve our expectations for our full-year financial results.”

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company raised its 2018 net sales forecast to $53 billion from a range of $51.6 billion to $53.1 billion.

Full-year profit is expected to rise to $17.50 per share from its earlier estimate of $16.75 to $17.05.

Net sales rose to $14.31 billion in the third quarter from $12.34 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, DC; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.