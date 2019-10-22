Lockheed Martin profit up but forecasts lower cash flow in 2020; shares slip

FILE PHOTO: Lockheed Martin's logo is seen in Tokyo, Japan, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) raised its estimate for 2019 earnings on Tuesday as quarterly profit climbed 9.2% amid improved sales of its F-35 fighter jets, but shares fell in premarket trading after it forecast lower cash flow next year.

The company estimated 2020 cash flow of $7.2 billion, lower than its 2019 year-end estimate of $7.6 billion, which disappointed investors and sent the stock down about 2.8% in premarket trading.

Still, Lockheed raised its profit estimate for 2019 by 1.9% to $21.55 per share from $21.15, the high point of a previous guidance, amid an improved performance in its aeronautics business.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said 2020 sales would increase 5% to $62 billion from the current year-end 2019 estimate of $59.1 billion. Profit margins in 2020 were estimated to be between a range of 10.5% and 10.8%.

Net income rose to $1.61 billion, or $5.66 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 29, from $1.47 billion, or $5.14 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $15.17 billion from $14.32 billion.

Lockheed delivered 28 F-35 combat jets in the quarter, compared with 20 a year earlier.

During the second quarter, Lockheed delivered 29 F-35s. So far this year, the company has delivered 83 of the jets, out of a total expected for the year of 131.