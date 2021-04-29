Logitech CEO says expanded buyback no block to big acquisitions

FILE PHOTO: Logitech keyboards are seen in the computer shop in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

ZURICH (Reuters) - Logitech’s expanded share buyback will not hinder the tech company’s ability to make big acquisitions, Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said on Thursday.

“We have plenty of financial capacity to do small, medium or large acquisitions,” Darrell told Reuters after the computer peripherals maker quadrupled the size of its buyback to $1 billion while posting record annual results.

“We have done things as small as $1.5 million, but we have the capacity to do a multi-billion-dollar acquisition if we found the right thing,” he added.