Logitech's third-quarter profit beats estimates

(Reuters) - Logitech International SA’s third-quarter net income beat expectations on Tuesday as the computer peripheral and mobile speaker maker got a boost from continued strong growth in gaming hardware.

The Swiss-U.S. company said net income rose to $112.8 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, beating forecasts of $99.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales rose to $864.4 million in the quarter, traditionally Logitech’s biggest sales period, beating forecasts of $852 million.