Technology News
January 22, 2019 / 2:28 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Logitech's third-quarter profit beats estimates

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Logitech International SA’s third-quarter net income beat expectations on Tuesday as the computer peripheral and mobile speaker maker got a boost from continued strong growth in gaming hardware.

The Swiss-U.S. company said net income rose to $112.8 million for the three months ended Dec. 31, beating forecasts of $99.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net sales rose to $864.4 million in the quarter, traditionally Logitech’s biggest sales period, beating forecasts of $852 million.

Reporting by Rishika Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below