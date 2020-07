SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian retailer Lojas Americanas (LAME4.SA) raised 7.87 billion reais ($1.47 billion) in a primary share offering, aiming at capitalizing its subsidiary B2W Companhia Digital (BTOW3.SA) and expanding its business, two sources said.

Lojas Americanas priced preferred shares at 34.5 reais each and common shares at 29.78 reais, the sources added, a 0.4% discount from closing prices.