London taxi maker names former Audi executive as new CEO

FILE PHOTO: A London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) TX electric black taxi driving on the streets of central London, Britain, April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC), which makes the city’s popular black taxis, named former Audi executive Joerg Hofmann as its new chief executive, succeeding Chris Gubbey who will step down next month.

Hofmann, 51, who previously worked with General Motors (GM.N) and Audi AG (NSUG.DE) for 17 years, will take over the role on Feb. 4.

LEVC, formerly known as the London Taxi Company, was bought out of bankruptcy by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings (0175.HK) in 2013.