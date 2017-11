MOOINOOI, South Africa (Reuters) - Lonmin has adequate liquidity and is not at risk of closure, the platinum mining company’s chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A mine worker speaks on his mobile phone as he returns from the Lonmin mine at the end of his shift, outside Rustenburg, South Africa November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

“There is no risk of closure,” chief executive Ben Magara said, adding that the disposal of non-core greenfield projects and downstream processing capacity were on the table.