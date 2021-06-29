Lonza restates FY 2020 core EBITDA

ZURICH (Reuters) - Lonza Group on Tuesday restated its 2020 results to reflect the discontinuation of its specialty ingredients business, as well as a rejig of its business structure and performance measurement policy.

Its core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) from continuing operations were restated to 1.379 billion Swiss francs ($1.50 billion) from previously 1.406 billion francs, while total core EBITDA for the group was bumped down slightly to 1.696 billion francs.

Net sales remained unchanged for the full-year, the company said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9203 Swiss francs)