Lonza upgrades 2018 outlook, expects mid-to-high-single digit growth

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drug ingredients maker Lonza (LONN.S) upgraded its 2018 growth target saying its Capsugel acquisition had exceeded expectations and on “buoyant demand” from pharmaceutical and biotech customers.

Swiss pharmaceutical group Lonza Houston, the world’s largest dedicated cell and gene therapy facility, opened on Tuesday in Houston, Texas, U.S., April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer/File Photo

The Basel-based company said first-half core earnings before interest and taxes were 626 million Swiss francs ($629.97 million), identical to the 626 million franc average forecast in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 33 percent to 3.1 billion francs, helped by the $5.5 billion acquisition of pill capsule maker Capsugel.

Lonza upgraded its expectations for full-year sales to mid- to high-single digit growth on a comparable basis, from the previous forecast of mid single-digit growth.