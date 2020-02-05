UK auto dealer Lookers fills CEO and COO roles with insiders

(Reuters) - British car dealership Lookers (LOOK.L) named Chief Financial Officer Mark Raban to the top job on Wednesday and Cameron Wade to the role of chief operating officer, filling positions which have been vacant since a profit warning last year.

The Taggarts and Charles Hurst dealerships operator, which has been run by Chairman Phil White since November, said it expects profit to be in line with expectations even as fourth-quarter trading was as challenging as expected.